The Webinerd Channel: Zoetis on Webinars

May 22, 2019 ON24

Zoetis is a global animal health company and the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock. With more than 65 years of experience, the company has a lot to say and share about animal care and wellbeing. But communicating the facets of veterinary innovations and care isn’t easy.

So, how do they do it? Well, on June 5, we’re going to sit down with Ryan Dunn, Sr. Marketing Manager at Zoetis, to discuss how the team communicates to its globals audiences through webinars. In particular, Ryan will discuss how webinars play a role in his company’s omni-channel strategy and how they help promote the organization’s thought leadership.

During this Webinerd Channel event, we’ll specifically discuss how Zoetis:

  • Uses educational webinars to grow revenue
  • Targets different influencers in the supply chain
  • Uses an omni-channel mentality to drive webinar programs
  • Develops ideas for increasing audience engagement

Zoetis has a great story to tell when it comes to using webinars to disseminate content, but you don’t have to wait until June 5 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) to learn the basics. Want a head start? Check out these past blog posts on how webinars can fuel content:

