What Webinars Rocked 2018? Discover on Dec. 12

December 07, 2018 ON24
It’s the end of the year and everyone is ready for the big holiday break and a fresh start to 2019. So, take the time to wind down from work at work on Dec. 12 and join us as we take a look at the Webinars That Rocked 2018.
Webinars That Rocked — taking place at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) — is our most popular webinar of the year and is a great opportunity to sit back, relax and grab some inspiration for 2019.
During this webinar, we’ll go over this year’s standout events, examine fantastic webinar uses from top brands, explore new webinar formats and reveal the webinars that rocked 2018. Best of all, you get to decide 2018’s best webinars! Tune in and vote for who you think should take home the grand prize of “Webinar of the Year” and maybe take home a few great ideas to implement as well. All you have to do is register here.
