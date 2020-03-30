Webinar From Home and Win

March 30, 2020 Tiffany Beddow
Being a webinerd ain’t easy. Especially now that a lot of us are confined to the walls of our own homes.
But, on the bright side, our webinar programs are one of the only ways business is moving as usual. And that means you have an important job to do.
From improvised backdrops to makeshift studios, we’re all making it work, and redefining what it means to WFH. Today, we don’t just work from home, we webinar from home!
So, let’s celebrate our resiliency and ingenuity, webinerd-style. Share your WebinarFH story with us, and we’ll reward you with some sweet gear, including a Blue Yeti mic and noise-cancelling Wrapsody headphones, to help you create and deliver better webinars no matter where you are. All the details are below.
How it works:
Post a quick summary of your success on LinkedIn
Tag us @ON24 and use the the hashtag, #WebinarFH
Inspiration for your post:
- Did you recently have to pivot from physical event to digital event? Tell us more.
- Even though you’re stuck at home, how does ON24 help you stay in front of your prospects and customers?
- What types of increased success (more registrants, higher conversion, more engagement) have you seen since running webinars from home?
- Have you created any new, timely events in response to the COVID-19 outbreak?
- We know wrangling speakers can be tough? How have you coordinated with remote speakers?
Bonus point for a picture of your WebinarFH setup!
What’s in it for you:
Top Five Posts: The most innovative posts, selected by ON24’s Chief Webinerd Mark Bornstein, will earn our WebinarFH Survival Kit. Includes Blue Yeti Nano Mic, Logitech Headset, Logitech Webcam, Dimmable Lighting Kit.
First 25 Posts: To help you stay in the zone, snag your very own webinerd Wrapsody noise-cancelling headphones!