Webinar Best Practices Basics: Driving Registration

Running a webinar more than just running a webinar. You have to convince your audience to register and attend as well. Driving registration to your webinar is a complex topic, but we’ve boiled the main points down for you below.
PLAN AHEAD
What difference does a week make? A lot. Our benchmark data shows you can increase your registration by 42% by promoting it more than seven days in advance of your event. To avoid overwhelming a prospect’s inbox, we recommend emailing the first invitation 14 days ahead of the webinar, a second invitation seven days in advance and a third invitation either the day before or the day of the event.
EMAIL IS ESSENTIAL
While other marketing tools help widen your reach, up to 80% of webinar registration is generated by email promotions. Send your first invite two weeks in advance, the second invite one week ahead and the third the day before or the day of your live webinar. Experiment and test by mixing up your email formats: HTML will deliver a consistent brand experience, but a plain text email can feel more personal.
SIMPLIFY REGISTRATION FORMS
You’ve caught your audience’s attention enough to get them to click through to your landing page and register for your event. This is no time to scare them off with a cumbersome webinar registration form asking for a ton of information. Ask only for the basics: name, company, title, company size and email address. You should be able to gather plenty of additional details about each of your attendees through their interactivity with engagement tools inside the webinar. Polls, for example, are a great way to get more in-depth information about your prospects and customers, without having to ask for it inside a form.
