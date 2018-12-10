The Secret to Engaging Stories? Ask NPR’s Scott Simon at Webinar World 2019

December 10, 2018 ON24
The best way to grab an audience’s attention is to tell an engaging story. It helps, too, if you have a wealth of experience to draw on for inspiration. Scott Simon, war reporter, world traveler, best-selling author, renowned journalist, Peabody award-winner and host of NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” has both plenty of experience and the know-how to tell a gripping narrative.
That’s why we’re happy to announce that Simon will share his storytelling secrets with attendees at Webinar World 2019. Webinar World 2019, which centers on the theme “Engage for Action,” runs from March 11 to 13, at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco, California. The three-day conference brings together digital engagement experts, marketing, training and communications leaders, webinar practitioners and, yes, storytellers to share strategies, best practices and tactics for audience engagement and business growth.
In addition to Simon, Webinar World 2019 will feature several keynote speakers, including:
- Monique Elliott, CMO, ABB Group
- David Nihill, Founder, FunnyBizz
- Matt Heinz, President, Heinz Marketing
Webinar World 2019 also features a robust, hands-on series of breakout sessions guided by companies on the frontier of digital engagement, such as Oracle Netsuite, Salesforce, Box, SAP, Merrill and many more.
Ready to take your marketing and storytelling to the next level? Register for Webinar World 2019 today and prepare to engage for action!