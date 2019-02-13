February 13, 2019
Training and continuing education is an increasingly critical element for company success today. Employees demand it, clients crave it and some industries even require it. But producing a training or continuing education course is easier said than done — especially when you’re the one doing the producing.
To make education easier, and to help you learn a few things about the process, we’ve put together a few Webinar World 2019 sessions on digital training and continuing education. These breakout sessions will show you how you can give your training and continuing education webinars a long life, chapterize, integrate old material into your lessons and more.
Looking to improve your continuing education or training webinars? Check out these five sessions at Webinar World 2019:
Tuesday, March 11, 2019
Everlasting Webinars with S&P: How to Maximize your On Demand Strategy
2:20 – 2:50 p.m.
Live webinars or simul-live webinars for maximum training impact? According to S&P Market Intelligence, it doesn’t matter as long as you always make your webinars available on-demand. Join Laura Lopez, S&P’s Head of Client Education, to learn how to give your training webinars everlasting life through the right mix of interactivity features, curated playlists using ON24 Engagement Hub and constant promotion across touchpoints.
You’ll learn how to:
• Multiply attendees and engagement beyond the live webinar
• Encourage content binging using ON24 Engagement Hub
• Measure your on-demand webinar program performance
From Basic Training to Masterclass: CompTIA’s Approach to Virtual Learning
11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
Virtualizing in-classroom training has more to offer than just convenience, it can supercharge the value of your audience’s learning experience by offering group interactivity, chapterization for self-paced content consumption and the ability to measure course effectiveness. Join CompTIA’s Tazneen Kasem, Director of Product Management & Instructor Network and Stephen Schneiter, Program Manager, to learn how to run impactful training programs, whether that’s increasing participation of association memberships or driving more awareness for your brand. This session is based on the industry driven standards included in the trainer certification, CompTIA CTT+.
You’ll learn how to:
• Plan for webinar course instruction
• Deliver engaging, interactive training experiences
• Evaluate program impact
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Repurposing your Webinars with Align Technology: How to Use a Single Webinar Multiple Ways
1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
It’s much easier to piece together a puzzle when you can see the whole picture. The same principle applies when it comes to webinar planning — once you know all the ways you want to use a webinar, then you can quickly create and assemble all the elements. Join Align Technology’s Sr. Professional Education Manager Patricia Torres to take a step back and see how to build a holistic webinar program that can be broken into several pieces of content that serve multiple use cases.
You’ll learn how to:
• Create modular content and stitch it together with simple tools
• Gain insights from content interactivity
• Integrate multiple touchpoints into a single experience
Rock-solid Core: Learn How IBM Cloud Maximized Marketing Performance with Webinars
1:15 – 1:45 p.m.
A strong, flexible core is important for physical fitness and digital marketing. After relentless webinar training and constant measurement, the IBM Cloud team discovered that webinars are their core for building an unshakeable foundation and maxing marketing campaign performance. Join IBM Cloud’s Jim Gianotti to hear how webinars became the heavyweight champion of their marketing mix.
You’ll learn how to:
• Implement a team-wide webinar regimen focused on making webinars a core tactic
• Make webinars do the heavy lifting, benefiting other campaign tactics and content distribution
• Prove why doing webinars will strengthen your marketing campaign core
Making CPE Easy with RSM: How to Build a Painless Process for Continuing Education Webinars
11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
With specific learning criteria to meet and thousands of certificates to issue, continuing education programs get complicated fast. Join RSM’s Allison Snyder, Senior Marketing Specialist, to learn how the ON24 Platform helps make it easy to run continuing education webinars across any industry, from reporting to tracking to self-service certificates.
You’ll learn how to:
• Build a webinar program with CE in mind
• Optimize the ON24 platform functionalities for CE
• Roll out a CE program at your own organization