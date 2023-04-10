Scale Member Enrollment With Digital Experiences [Infographic]

In an economy where every dollar seems to matter more than ever, insurance companies are finding new, more effective (and efficient) ways to educate and engage employers, agents, brokers and prospective members.

By activating digital engagement channels, payers can engage larger audiences and generate better results. However, from first-sale large corporate account conversion to individual member education, healthcare and insurance companies must deploy several go-to-market strategies to get the right content into the right hands at the right time. And with all the competition out there, every touchpoint counts.

And by “touchpoint,” we mean health-education experiences, virtual wellness programs, landing pages with customized benefit packages. But, with so many channels of engagement to consider and limited resources to work with, how do you deliver these kinds of customized experiences to highly-target audiences, at scale?

Bigger audiences, customized content

A digital enrollment strategy can expand the reach of your content without the cost of in-person events. There are many digital experience types and formats to choose from, each designed to engage audiences and capture insights more effectively — making it easier to turn prospects into members.

For example, a virtual wellness program is a great way to educate prospective members within large corporate accounts, build relationships and help them see the value of your benefit plans and programs. Brand or even co-brand these experiences and allow attendees to engage with you through customized CTAS, live chat, polls, surveys, and even links to other relevant content.

For example, the team at Kaiser Permanente uses ON24 Target to create personalized landing pages for prospective members to drive second sales. These landing pages are filled with information on various benefit packages customized for each individual, making it easier for members to find the information and offerings best suited for them, without having to navigate a complicated website.

Many industry leaders also deliver discussion-based digital events where presenters can interact directly with the audiences to build face-to-face relationships, answer important questions and help attendees find the best medical plan for them.

Templatize, customize, repeat

With lean teams and tight budgets, it may feel daunting to think about creating hundreds (even thousands) of customized digital experiences for each audience. That’s why it is important to create a workflow built for scale.

Ensure repeatability and consistency by creating master templates that can easily be duplicated and customized. This will eliminate the need to start from scratch every single time you engage with a prospective account or member. With templates, you can quickly and easily update branding and customize CTAs. This is how Kaiser created 125 unique landing pages in just a week and a half.

A templatized process empowers you to scale your efforts, educate prospects on benefit packages and distribute supporting materials to thousands of attendees in the exact same way, every single time, like clockwork.

Many companies also take the time to create a Center of Excellence where team members can easily access training and instructions on how to customize, stand up and deliver a range of experience types — member education portals, KOL webinars, customized landing pages and more — for target audiences. Taking the time to build this up front will ensure that everyone on your team is equipped to execute effectively, saving you valuable time down the line.

Automate the loading process of every webinar, event session, content hub or landing page, without the need for tedious manual labor, saving hours of productivity — making it easy and faster to run content through compliance officers.

Maximize results with on-demand experiences

Continue generating audience engagement after a live event by offering every webinar or event as an engaging, on-demand experience. Give audiences the opportunity to engage with these always-on experiences in the same way they would a live event.

For example, the team at Kaiser uses built-in audience engagement tools and customized CTAs to enable on-demand audiences to ask questions, access additional resources and schedule appointments in real time. Without staffing a full-fledged event, the team can engage directly with their audiences and capture the valuable first-party data sales teams need to more effectively engage with prospective members.

Running these events as on-demand experiences will also help you expand your reach to global audiences in multiple time zones. Allow them to access your sessions, content and events anytime, anywhere, and consider implementing auto-translation tools so audiences can consume the content in the language of their choice.

Integrate to automate

Tech integrations are an insurance company’s best friend. By choosing a digital engagement platform that integrates with your CRM and MAP, you can get the most out of your data by unifying it across every experience you deliver and integrating it across your workflow. If data auto-populates directly into your CRM, sales teams across the org can easily access and act on insights to more effectively follow up. A long way from the days of cold calling through stacks of business cards.

Engagement data can also help you understand the effectiveness of your programs, identify top-performing content and learn about your audiences’ unique behavior and needs. Every time an attendee or visitor engages with a piece of content, registers for a webinar or asks a question, you gain access to real-time feedback on what’s working and what isn’t, where you can improve and how to better customize audience journeys to drive enrollment.

