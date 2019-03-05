March 05, 2019 Joshua Baez
How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.
This post was originally published on heinzmarketing.com. Syndicated with permission.
So far in our blog series, The Road to Webinar Success, we’ve covered The Power of Panel Webinars and Streamlining Webinar Operations with Integrated Technologies. This week, we continue our journey to webinar success by understanding the roles, responsibilities, and importance of your internal teams, and how you can empower them to drive your webinar program forward.
Let’s dive in.
An overview on driving webinar success with your internal teams
Drive the success of your webinar program with best practices for communicating, collaborating, planning, and executing across your internal teams.
Why should you care about enabling your internal teams?
To drive the success of your webinar program at-scale
In order to implement a scalable, repeatable process for planning, promoting, and executing your webinar activities, you must ensure that all relevant parties within your organization know their roles and responsibilities.
To ensure alignment across your sales and marketing organizations
By aligning your internal teams, you enable marketing and sales to each knows what they’re responsible for both pre- and post-webinar. This alignment also helps facilitate sales and marketing’s ability to promote and produce webinars concurrently as well as in part of their larger efforts.
To effectively utilize webinars throughout your entire buyer’s journey
Gain the ability to more efficiently plan webinars ahead of time, rather than on an ad-hoc basis. With a repeatable process and central webinar planning hub, you gain a clearer picture of upcoming and past webinars and are able to better strategize where, in your buyer’s journey, you could include more or improve.
When should you start evangelizing your internal teams?
Evangelizing your internal teams for webinar success could be sparked from a number of catalysts.
You may want to make your webinar program more repeatable and scalable, you may be tired of constantly feeling the pressure to produce new webinars, or maybe you just want your webinars to more effectively touch on relevant themes and topics.
You could want to improve your organization’s internal alignment around webinars because you’re using them more often and need to ensure that your audiences, topics, speakers, sales and marketing channels, and other operations do not overlap.
Or, perhaps your webinars play a larger, more important channel in your demand generation program and you want to be able to more strategically plan them. Whatever the reason, rallying your teams behind you ensures that everyone is marching to the beat of the same drum.
Who are the key stakeholders involved?
To ensure alignment across the different teams involved in your webinar program, your primary webinar team should involve the following stakeholders:
- Project Manager: Webinar Program Hub, Webinar Program Strategy, Webinar Calendar and Planning, Overarching Webinar Processes, Webinar Topics
- Resource Manager: Webinar Resource Allocation
- Other Roles and Responsibilities:
- Webinar Abstract Development
- Speaker and Moderator Scheduling
- Webinar Deck and Content Development
- Webinar Console Management
The webinar team should work with marketing (for top-mid funnel webinars), sales (for mid-bottom funnel webinars), product marketing (for bottom-funnel and new product webinars), and customer success (for customer and new product webinars) to determine things like webinar topics, promotion channels, and timing.
Want more?
Now that you know the principles of driving webinar success with your internal teams, it’s time to put it all together. To learn how to do this and much, much more, join us at ON24’s Webinar World 2019 from March 11-13 in San Francisco, CA! PLUS save $500 and get free tickets using the code “Heinz_VIP” at checkout!
Watch keynote presentations, join breakout sessions, and participate in interactive labs all designed to help you utilize webinars and engage for action.
We’ll see you there!