GE Grid Solutions Grows Customer Database by 276% with ON24

September 15, 2021 Jade Shojaee
Between irregular weather patterns, fluctuating fuel costs and unexpected equipment maintenance needs, energy production can be pretty unpredictable.
But generating leads and driving demand for the products and services that keep the world’s electrical grids running, shouldn’t be.
That’s why Coleen Scott, Sr. Product Marketer of GE Grid Solutions, turned to the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to power their digital marketing transformation.
By making strategic use of ON24, GE Grid Solutions:
- Increased the number of sales-qualified leads by 51% year-over-year
- 276% year-over-year increase in customers new to the GE Grid Solutions database
- Registration rates up 474% year-over-year
- Attendance rates up 496% year-over-year
Read on to learn how GE Grid Solutions mastered its digital transformation and drove amazing results.
GE Grid solutions’ Field Marketing Goes Digital
Despite the digital revolution dominating equipment advancement in the power industry, Scott and her team still relied on in-person trade shows, technical conferences and seminars to build relationships and drive sales.
But when 2020 forced companies to cancel or delay physical events, the team knew they needed a new way to maintain human connections in this new digital-first world.
“It’s more than just great content,” said Scott. “It’s about building human connection during a difficult time for the world.”
From highly-targeted regional roadshows to major events with thousands of attendees, the team turned to digital experiences to connect with global audiences.
Kickstarting Digital Events with GE Grid’s Tech Talk Series
This transition kicked off with an explosion of interest in the ongoing Tech Talk series, a practical monthly webinar targeting electrical engineers and technicians interested in growing their knowledge of key protection, control, and other power system topics.
Launched in 2019 and powered by ON24 Webcast Elite, the Tech Talk series started 2020 with a bang and continued to achieve record attendance and engagement rates well into summer (a traditionally quiet time in the Power, Distribution, and Specialty Transformer Manufacturing industry).
By the end of the first half of 2020, the series had literally shattered every record with registration rates up 474% YoY, and attendance rates up 496% over 2019.
How ON24 Helped Power GE Grid’s Digital Efforts
Using ON24 Webcast Elite Engagement Tools, the team capitalized on the surge of interest by collecting actionable engagement insights from attendees, both during and after each webinar.
By providing additional content and resources in the main webinar console, they could track how engaged attendees were down to exactly which subtopics interested them most.
Using the Q&A tool they took questions in real-time, and the survey tool allowed them to collect general feedback, including topics audiences hoped to see covered in future webinars.
The Results
GE Grid’s Tech Talk series attracted new prospects in multiple industries and increased the number of sales-qualified leads by 51% year-over-year.
“With a long sales cycle, it can take up to two years to see orders placed, however, the impact from our webinars is already being seen,” said Scott.
“Lead qualification is busy, sales teams have been able to get a foot in the door with valuable prospects, and customers are asking for personalized/custom virtual ‘lunch and learns’ as a follow-up to the webinar.”
The series has been so impactful that word of mouth has begun to spread resulting in a 276% YoY increase in customers new to the GE Grid Solutions database.
When it comes to powering the grid, the job is never done. But with digital experiences at the center of their marketing programs, generating new relationships and maintaining existing ones is just beginning.