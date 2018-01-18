Why Every Webinar Marketer Should Be in San Francisco This March

Last year we put together a pretty kick-ass event called Webinar World. It was the first of its kind and it brought webinar practitioners together from across the globe to discuss and perfect their craft.

It was so great, in fact, that we had to do it again. That’s right: Webinar World is BACK and bigger than before!

The premise is simple. You and your best webinerd friends show up at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, Calif., from March 5-7 and we provide you with the only place where you’ll find a line-up of webinar marketing experts focused on taking your campaigns to the next level.

But, of course, that’s not all. We’ve got networking sessions, keynotes and parties galore. (Okay, one party, but it’ll be great!) If there’s one place for webinerds to sit down and talk shop — from what works, what doesn’t and what insight you can deploy right away — it’s Webinar World 2018.

Still not sure? How about a little sampling of the sessions in store for you:

Oracle’s Karim Mokhnachi is going to discuss the role of webinars in a successful global digital marketing strategy.

SendGrid’s Kate Schmeisser is going to give you the low-down on designing a dapper deck for better visual storytelling.

Cloudera’s Julia Sommer will show you how her company increased webinar registrants by 280 percent!

RSM’s Allison Snyder will explain how an organization can integrate continuing education opportunities — from reporting to certification — with their webinars.

Guardian Life’s Gene Lanzoni will explain how the company put a pulse in their webinars when they mined the right subject matter experts at the right time.

Interested? Fantastic! Head over to our registration site to see the full agenda. Early bird pricing ends Jan. 31, 2018 so reserve your spot at Webinar World 2018 now!