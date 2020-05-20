Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Synthes Brings Annual National Sales Meeting Virtual

May 20, 2020 Samira McDonald
Every year, DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson holds a National Sales Meeting for every division. For it’s Trauma & CMF division, it is a much anticipated in-person gathering that gets the sales organization excited and motivated to step up their performance for the next year and provides an opportunity for its Sales Consultants to catch up with leaders and colleagues face-to-face. But global health concerns sparked by COVID-19 have put the company’s sales meetings on hold. DePuy Synthes had a tough decision: cancel the event or save it somehow?
Instead of completely canning the meeting, DePuy Synthes decided to convert the event into a virtual format with the ON24 Platform.
With only one and half weeks until the scheduled event, Paige Adamo, Marketing Manager, Commercial Excellence and Digital Sales Engagement, and Depuy Synthes’s cross-functional team of marketers, sales leaders and sales team educators moved fast and wowed the sales organization.
Here’s how they did it:
A Fun, Engaging and Timely Theme
Going virtual meant taking extra steps to ensure the experience was fun and engaging. The March event provided the DePuy Synthes team with a fun theme: March Madness. To play up the sporty theme, the team recorded high-quality broadcast videos, ESPN sportscaster style, to hype up attendees and provide a cool, dynamic atmosphere for reps. To create an even more in-person feel, DePuy piped in some great music as reps “moved” from session to session.
Easy Access to All Sessions for Sales Reps
The DePuy Synthes team used ON24 Engagement Hub to create a one-stop-shop event hub for their National Sales Meeting. With a single registration, Sales Consultants could access every session, as well as all on-demand recording in case they missed an event or wanted to re-watch. In fact, each keynote and breakout session quickly became on-demand recordings, making it easy for Sales Consultants to see what content was coming next and what had already occurred and even re-watch for better note-taking.
Opening the Door for Feedback
This was the first time the DePuy Synthes team created a virtual conference experience for its team. Consequently, it was important to learn what their audience thought of the experience and how it could be improved in the future.
To gather opinions, the DePuy Synthes team welcomed feedback about the speakers, content and format. The hundreds of Sales Consultants in attendance provided their thoughts and had great things to say:
- Cool talk show format. Liked that. 🙂
- Music was “lit.”
- Thank you very much for such an amazing Virtual National Sales Meeting Team CMF! Thank you, Leaders, for continually inspiring us to do better, stay resilient, and grow stronger!
Event Ops Efficiency with Simulive Recordings
Ensuring dozens of already busy speakers, especially keynote speakers, are prepared to present live and flawlessly is stressful. So the DePuy Synthes team made lives easier and presentations better with ON24’s simulive functionality. With simulive in place, the team could have presenters pre-record some sessions via webcam. They could then play the session as though it were live.
At the end of the recording, the presenter would come onto the event live to answer any questions. Having some pre-recorded sessions ahead of time gave the DePuy Synthes team the confidence on the day of the event that it would go off without a hitch.
Post-Event Engagement Insights
Using ON24’s real-time analytics, DePuy Synthes could see which Sales Consultants were most engaged based on their ON24 Engagement Score and who downloaded content, asked questions and viewed the required sessions and who didn’t. This information could then be shared with sales leaders to show what piqued each person’s interest.
The Future of DePuy Synthes Sales Meetings and Enablement
Though this was an unconventional way for DePuy Synthes’s Annual National Sales Meeting, it worked very well and the marketing team loved the outcome. It was such a success, the marketing team is now looking to move forward with implementing virtual sales kick-off and ongoing enablement using ON24 Engagement Hub experiences throughout the year.