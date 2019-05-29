May 29, 2019 ON24
Webinars have become the trusty Swiss Army Knife tool marketers require. Webinars are the foundation to any good marketing mix because they help generate pipeline, advance leads through the buying cycle and educate customers and prospects.
But, the use of such a scalable and personalizable medium has created competition for the time and attention of global audiences. Simply presenting a webinar isn’t enough.To break through the noise, you have to deliver great webinars.
What even makes a great webinar in the first place? If you pitted webinar marketers against webinar attendees, you’d get different answers. Most marketers are concerned with registrants, attendees and MQLs. Attendees care about content, engagement and overall experience. Either way, many webinars programs continue to run into the same set of issues.
Well, it’s time to replace fear of mistake with confidence of success.
Hosting countless webinars himself, Mark Bornstein has accumulated a wealth of webinar best practices. But even the best webinar programs can fall victim to common mistakes attendee experience.
Until then, here are two mistakes to avoid:
Mistake 1: Not having an on-demand strategy
- Audiences help themselves to content when they want to today. You webinars should be there when they want them — even on mobile.
- Nearly a third of webinar registrants attend on-demand. Some even miss the live event entirely. Don’t miss out on a third of your potential audience.
- The increasingly global nature of business means international audiences are viewing your webinar content. Keep them engaged with available webinars.
Mistake 2: Leaving your audience out of the conversation
- In too many webinars, presenters present while the audience simply listens. Think of webinars as two-way conversations instead of presentations.
- Engagement becomes viewer analytics, providing insight into attendees, so provide opportunities for engagement.
- Add polls, Q&A, social media tools, chat and other interactive elements.
