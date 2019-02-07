February 07, 2019 ON24
How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.
Emails, paid, organic and making sense of it all — demand generation marketers have a lot on their plates in this day and age. To help make life easier and guide demand generation marketers to the quality leads they need, we’ve selected a few Webinar World 2019 tracks just for them.
Check it out:
Demand Generation Sessions on Tuesday, March 12
Integration Deep-dive with Oracle NetSuite: How to Operationalize Webinars for Optimal Results
Tuesday, March 11, 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
For demand gen marketers, what happens after the webinar is just as important as promoting and holding the webinar itself. Join Oracle NetSuite’s Deniz Dondero, Director of Digital & Marketing Campaigns and Bekkah Lyman, Sr. Marketing Operations Manager, for a deep-dive into using webinars to nurture leads and convert them into opportunities. Get a glimpse into the infrastructure they built that facilitates and enables it all.
You’ll come away knowing how to:
- Integrate ON24 with marketing automation platforms
- Use webinars to convert leads to opportunity
- Seamlessly operationalize the process
Process Makes Perfect: Learn from Splunk’s Journey to 3,000 Live Attendees
Tuesday, March 12, 12:05 – 12:35 p.m.
Modern marketing takes an agile mindset. Through iterative testing and constant measurement, software company Splunk completely transformed its webinar process from clunky and manual to streamlined and repeatable. Join Splunk’s Joe Paone, head of Demand Generation and Global Campaigns, to hear the company’s webinar innovation journey.
You’ll learn how to:
- Engineer a webinar process overhaul
- Make iterative improvements
- Automate manual processes
From One-off to Always-on: G3’s Blueprint for Building a Binge-Worthy Webcast Series
Tuesday, March 12, 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
When was the last time you watched just one episode of anything? We’re clearly living in the Netflix era, and B2B marketers must seize the opportunity to feed their audience’s desire for binging. That sounds daunting, but, luckily, webcast series offers an engaging and efficient way to serve up a quick fix. Join G3 Communications’ Sheri Butts, marketing manager, who will share how brands like Demand Gen Report, Retail TouchPoints and Channel Marketer Report are creating webinar series to educate attendees, generate thousands of leads for their partners and satisfy their audience’s appetite for continuous, on-demand content.
You’ll learn how to:
- Plan and program a webinar series, from thematic messaging and branding to templates and timelines
- Promote multiple webinars, presenters and topics across channels
- Keep driving leads with an on-demand webinar strategy
Demand Generation Sessions on Wednesday, March 13
From Awareness to Action: Workfront’s Full-Funnel, Multichannel Marketing Campaign Strategy
Wednesday, March 13, from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Webinars are more than just a single event, they are a powerful mechanism for a full-funnel marketing campaign. Join Workfront’s Marc Hansen to hear how to use webinars as a driving force for a tentpole campaign, “Transform Your Work,” that engaged prospects and customers across every stage of the lifecycle.
You’ll learn how to:
- Attract new leads with a top-of-funnel webinar series
- Accelerate mid-funnel pipeline with webinars featuring products and case studies
- Close deals and upsell customers with hands-on demos
Webinar Evolution: Learn How Genesys Innovated their Online Events
Wednesday, March 13, from 11:35 – 12:05 p.m.
The time of doing talking-head, slide-only webinar formats is over. Get outside the standard webinar box and join Genesys’ Ryan Grable, VP Global Digital Demand Generation and Liz Weida, Director of Digital Demand Generation, for a behind-the-scenes look at the tech company’s re-imagination of their webinars into different formats, new series and use across the funnel.
You’ll learn how to:
- Utilize more features within a webinar
- Create new webinar event types and formats
- Reshape webinar content for different audiences and channels
Wednesday, March 13, 1:15 – 2:45 p.m.
From Ad Hoc to Centralized: PTC’s Method for Creating a Webinar Center of Excellence
Webinars are an important channel in a multitouch campaign, and it’s just as important to build an infrastructure to efficiently turn that channel’s volume up or down in a turnkey way. Join PTC’s Mike Marshall, Digital Experience Optimization team for a walk-through of their centralized method for dialing up the webinars, and the leads, for hundreds of marketers worldwide.
You’ll learn how to:
- Centralize the execution and integration of webinars
- Support large marketing and sales teams worldwide
- Institute global best practices for using webinars to drive demand